Kokstad residents impose night curfew on children after two killings

Community leaders and residents of an informal settlement at Kokstad, in the south of KwaZulu-Natal, have decided that children should not go out at night after two people from the Marikana informal settlement were killed in February and August.

Seven-year-old Lathitha Mtolo disappeared while playing with friends after school at the end of February. Her skeletal remains were found the following month.

About a month ago, 27-year-old Okuhle Nkosiyaphansi was killed.

Community leader Ntobeko Mavuka says after these incidents, community leaders have decided that children should not go out alone after 6 in the evening.

Residents themselves have decided that no one should go out alone after 7 in the evening.

Mavuka says people are now living in fear.

“There is a lot of frustration in our communities. They are panicking, and they are afraid to take children to school, and we must monitor and make sure that we count hours. The community has taken a decision that no one must send a child to the shop after 6 pm, and any parent who is doing that must be attended to, and we don’t know what is happening,” says Mavuka.

The family of 7-year-old Lathitha Mtolo is still struggling to come to terms with the girl’s death.

Her aunt, Sisipho Nto, says a suspect was arrested, but the charges were later dropped due to a lack of evidence.

“On the 26th of February, Lathitha went missing. She came home from school, and we made food for her, and she went to play with her friends. And she never returned. We started to search for her, but we didn’t find her. In March, the police found her skull and the clothes she was wearing, and the DNA came back confirming that it was Lathitha’s body,” says Nto.