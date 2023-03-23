Former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko has accused the state of applying delaying tactics in his fraud and corruption case.

This, after the state requested that the matter be postponed for further investigations.

Koko and seven others, including his wife and two stepdaughters are appearing in the Middleburg Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga.

The case relates to a multi-billion-rand project that Eskom entered into with a Swiss engineering company in 2015.

The accused were arrested and released on bail ranging from R70 000 and R300 000 in October 2022.

The charges against them include money laundering.

The video below is reporting more on the story: