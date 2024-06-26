Kodwa’s swearing in questions ANC’s step aside rule

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is the ANC’s step-aside resolution a fallacy for some within its ranks? This question comes on the back of ANC NEC member Zizi Kodwa being sworn in as a Member of Parliament, just weeks after he appeared in court on schedule 5 charges of corruption to the tune of R1.6 million.

The swearing-in of corruption-accused Kodwa as a member of the National Assembly has left tongues wagging on the so-called reaffirmed step-aside resolution of the ANC.

The step-aside rule, in broad terms, requires party members, who are facing serious allegations, to voluntarily step aside from their duties once charged, pending the finalization of the criminal matter.

Kodwa recently resigned from his former role as Minister of Sports, Arts & Culture and stepped aside from his roles in the ANC following his court appearance in line with what he termed as “strict compliance with the ANC’s 55th Conference Resolution on Renewal”, an understanding affirmed by the party itself at the time.

“All I can say is that we have noted that, and the step-aside policy of the ANC will kick in or shall I say the constitution of the ANC will kick in,” said ANC National Spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.

With the criminal matter just beginning, however, Kodwa still took his oath.

“My innocence, I think the state’s case is non-existent but that matter I am not here about it now, we will ventilate other matters when we have time at an appropriate platform,” said Kodwa.

Kodwa, being a Member of Parliament, places him in a key position to be considered for public office in the seventh administration while facing a criminal matter of a serious nature, which is seemingly in direct conflict with the party’s renewal project.

“I think as part of what you might deem the renewal process of the ANC, there is no doubt in my mind that the ANC is always going to struggle to do this renewal because the stock of cadre ship it has is not one that is you know inspiring, untainted. And, it’s always almost a matter of time as to when will I be found out that I did something wrong and I have been charged and all of that. But, it’s quite clear, the Speaker resigned, resigned as a Member of Parliament when she was charged, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. It is quite interesting that Kodwa is taking up this post,” says analyst Lukhona Mnguni.

Meanwhile, the ANC’s alliance partner COSATU and the party’s veteran league’s Snuki Zikalala have expressed disappointment about the latest developments, with the former stating that it is a “poorly thought through and ill-considered decision by the ANC that undermines its progressive step aside resolution” while Zikalala echoed similar sentiments, adding that it was unacceptable.

The ANC was not immediately available for comment.