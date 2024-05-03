Kodwa will have to step aside if formally charged: Motlanthe

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former ANC Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe says the party’s rules may be triggered as Sports, Arts and Culture Minister and ANC member Zizi Kodwa faces money laundering charges.

Media reports say the NPA is investigating Kodwa over allegations made against him at the State Capture Commission.

According to the Commission’s report, Kodwa received over R174 000 from embattled businessman, Edwin Sodi.

The Commission also described Kodwa as being beholden to businessman and former EOH Executive, Jehan Mackay.

In 2022, Kodwa denied this and indicated that he would take the report on judicial review.

Addressing the media during the ANC’s election campaign in Soweto, Motlanthe says the party will ensure that fair and just processes are followed.

“There are clear guidelines and rules in the ANC. There’s even the step-aside rule so whoever gets charged formally, they know themselves that they have to step aside from whatever positions of responsibility that they occcupy. So, if the NPA is building a case against Minister Zizi Kodwa, we wait and see because we have no way of being privy to that information and what they do. Our role and concern as an organisation is always to ensure that there is fairness and just procedures followed here.”

