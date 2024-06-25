Kodwa, MK Party members sworn in as MPs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Corruption-accused and former Sports, Arts and Culture minister Zizi Kodwa has been sworn in as member of Parliament for the African National Congress (ANC).

Fifty-eight members of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party have also been sworn in, after not attending the ceremony on June 14.

Earlier, Kodwa and MK Party members registered on the Parliamentary system.

Acting Western Cape High Court Judge President Patricia Goliath presided over the ceremony.

Members were sworn in in batches of five.

Among those who were called to swear allegiance to the Republic, was Duduzile Zuma, former President Jacob Zuma’s daughter.

MPs were called by Secretary to Parliament Xolile George.

VIDEO: Swearing in of MK Party MPs: