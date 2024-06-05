Kodwa, co-accused granted bail of R30 000 each

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni has granted Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa and co-accused, businessman Jehan Mackay, bail of R30 000 each.

The court also postponed the matter to July 23.

The pair appeared in court today on charges of being in contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act.

Kodwa’s bail conditions

Kodwa has to attend court on every date until the matter is finalised. If he fails to do so, there will be a warrant of arrest issued against him.

As part of the bail conditions, the Minister is required to relinquish his personal passport and there should be no contact with witnesses.

The State is expected to provide the list of witnesses to the parties to ensure that they do not interact with the witnesses.

Kodwa’s legal counsel, Advocate Zola Majavu, submitted that it would be in the interests of justice that he be released on bail.

Majavu says, “With regard to the court monitoring their movements, it is unmeritorious, it is going to be an abuse of the already strained judicial resources…They handed themselves over so on what basis?”

“I therefore humbly urge the court to rather if the court is so inclined leave it at saying applicants, certainly on behalf of my client he do no more than notify the investigating officer, he does not need to have a direct link with the prosecutor for that matter. It is for the investigating officer to liaise with the prosecutor that is managing that particular docket and to say I intend travelling, here is my itinerary. Ordinarily, courts don’t get involved in those extra curial arrangements, why now?”

VIDEO: Minister Zizi Kodwa appears in court on corruption charges: