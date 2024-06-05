Kodwa, co-accused appear in court on corruption charges

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa and co-accused, businessman, Jehan Mackay are appearing in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng today on corruption charges.

JUST IN : South Africa’s Sports, Arts & Culture Minister & ANC NEC Member, Zizi Kodwa as well as his co-accused, Jehan Mackay appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in connection with allegations of bribery to the tune of R1.6m #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/j4uUNVYfyq — Canny Maphanga (@CannyMaphanga) June 5, 2024

The State Prosecutor says both accused are appearing on charges relating to the contravention of Section 3 of the Prevention of Combating of Corrupt Activity Act 12 of 2004 and contravention of Section 4 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998.

The State submitted that the charges that are preferred against both the accused fall under the ambit of our schedule 5 because the amount involved amounts to R1.618 million.

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa appears in court on corruption allegations: