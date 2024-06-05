sabc-plus-logo

Kodwa, co-accused appear in court on corruption charges

  • Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa appears in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, June 5, 2024.
Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa and co-accused, businessman, Jehan Mackay are appearing in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng today on corruption charges.

The State Prosecutor says both accused are appearing on charges relating to the contravention of Section 3 of the Prevention of Combating of Corrupt Activity Act 12 of 2004 and contravention of Section 4 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998.

The State submitted that the charges that are preferred against both the accused fall under the ambit of our schedule 5 because the amount involved amounts to  R1.618 million.

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa appears in court on corruption allegations:

