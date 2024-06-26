Kodwa as MP is contradictory to ANC stance on corruption: OUTA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Executive Director at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) Wayne Devenage says the decision by the ANC leadership to have the former Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa sworn in as a Member of Parliament will negatively impact their fight against corruption.

Kodwa was sworn in on Tuesday. He resigned as a Minister after he appeared in court on corruption charges.

Duvenage says this is contrary to the stance the African National Congress (ANC) has taken on dealing with corruption.

”It impacts negatively. They have put out a message on a regular occasion, that they are a political party in renewal. They are going to deal with corruption, they are going to hold people to account who don’t abide by the rules and ethics.”

