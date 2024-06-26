Knysna Oyster Festival in full swing

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The 41st annual Knysna Oyster Festival continues with non-stop entertainment for locals and visitors to the Garden Route town.

Amid the various activities, the Oyster Shucking competition pitted seasoned professionals against each other.

Contestants tried beating the world record of 38 oysters in a minute but only managed 12.

A new addition to the program is the Naked, Dressed, or Roasted Oyster event, with the roasted oyster being a new addition to the menu.

Event organiser, Picca de Bruin, says they wanted to try something different.

“This is a fantastic idea that originated in America and we thought to bring it to Knysna as we are known for our oysters and especially our beautiful coastal oysters and we thought we could introduce roasted as well as dressed and naked. We’ve got three restaurants preparing the oysters and provide people with a choice of various dressings so that they can get different flavors of oysters.”

Knysna Oyster Festival: Let’s get shucking: