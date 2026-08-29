Knysna Municipality to prioritise safety after political killings

The Knysna Municipality in the Western Cape says the safety of residents and visitors remains its top priority. This follows the killing of three African National Congress (ANC) members in the town last week. A police captain and a suspect were also killed during an operation linked to the investigations on Wednesday.

Municipal Speaker, Mark Willemse, says they have put extra security measures in place.

A police captain, investigating former Knysna Mayor and African National Congress (ANC) Ward Councillor Aubrey Tsengwa’s murder, has been gunned down in a shootout with a suspect in the early hours of Wednesday morning. https://t.co/16y1wbc5Bv pic.twitter.com/Gri39oxwz6 — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 26, 2026

“In our communications this week with the Acting Minister of Police as well as provincial and district commissioners of SAPS, that they will provide high visibility during the course of this critical investigation that is taking place. So, I’d like to assure our residents and our visitors that are coming into town, that are going to funerals to mourn the sad loss of life, that every effort has been made to assure your safety.”

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