Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Knysna Municipality to prioritise safety after political killings

  • Image Credits :
  • ANC flags
SABC News

The Knysna Municipality in the Western Cape says the safety of residents and visitors remains its top priority. This follows the killing of three African National Congress (ANC) members in the town last week. A police captain and a suspect were also killed during an operation linked to the investigations on Wednesday.

Municipal Speaker, Mark Willemse, says they have put extra security measures in place.

“In our communications this week with the Acting Minister of Police as well as provincial and district commissioners of SAPS, that they will provide high visibility during the course of this critical investigation that is taking place. So, I’d like to assure our residents and our visitors that are coming into town, that are going to funerals to mourn the sad loss of life, that every effort has been made to assure your safety.”

VIDEO | Knysna killings | More boots on the ground to deal with crime:

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News