Knysna Municipality mourns death of former mayor Aubrey Tsengwa

The Knysna Municipality in the Western Cape says they are mourning the loss of ward 8 councillor and former mayor, Aubrey Tsengwa.

Tsengwa was shot and killed last night in his car while traveling home.

Three others that he was with were also wounded.

In a tribute Knysna Mayor Thando Matika said Tsengwa’s contribution to the municipality extended beyond party politics and he gave himself to his community.

Before entering politics, Tsengwa served as a traffic official at the municipality for many years.

Police say they are investigating the murder, and no suspects have been arrested yet.

The municipality has extended its condolences to Tsengwa’s partner, children, and family members.