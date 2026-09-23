Knysna Mayor ousted from ANC after contesting under SACP banner

Knysna Mayor Thando Matika has lost his position after being removed from the African National Congress (ANC) for contesting the upcoming local government elections under the South African Communist Party (SACP) banner.

A special council meeting to deal with the matter and other important items on the agenda could not proceed as councillors from the ruling ANC, Economic Freedom Fighters, Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners and the Patriotic Alliance coalition did not attend.

Deputy mayor Morton Gericke is expected to act as mayor in the interim.

The SACP confirmed earlier this year that it will contest the 2026 local government elections independently.

ANC regional spokesperson James Sijama says, “The ANC has therefore formally written to the municipality to request that councillor Matika be removed as an ANC councillor with immediate effect; and that the appropriate legal processes be followed to declare the position vacant and notify the Electoral Commission. The ANC will follow this matter through appropriate municipal and electoral processes to ensure that vacancies are dealt with in accordance with the applicable legislation.”

In the video below, Thembisa Faukude weighs in on tensions between the SACP and the ANC ahead of local government elections: