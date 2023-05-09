An African National Congress (ANC) councillor in Klerksdorp charged with two counts of statutory rape and one of crimen injuria is expected to appear at the Orkney Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

This is after a video of this ward councillor from Matlosana Local Municipality having sex with a 15-year-old boy circulated on social media.

Two cases of statutory rape were registered with the Kanana Police Station near Orkney.

The crimen injuria charge stems from a case opened by female victims, who allege that the councillor has been using his authority to make sexual advances on them.

One of the boys’ mothers expressed her rage. “I am heartbroken, I am heartbroken. If I see that man, I don’t know what I will do to him.”

The alleged victims accusing him of crimen injuria explain how he used his authority to make sexual advances.

“The councillor really hurt us. I wanted him to help me with a letter as I had just opened a GBV NPO. He said I must sleep with him to get the letter.”

“Even when you don’t need any help from him, he has a tendency of using his authority to make sexual advances to us,” adds another victim.

Meanwhile, the African Independent National Congress marched to the Kanana Police Station to express and register their unhappiness about the police’s lack of action against gender-based violence.

The party’s National Chairperson, Karabo Kau says, “Out of our deliberations with the South African Police Service, we reached an agreement that all victims who suffered the terror of the ANC ward councillor who’s then arrested by now…their cases will be registered and they will receive case numbers in respect of their cases.”

Police say the possibility of more charges against the suspect cannot be ruled out.

The ANC has since suspended the councillor.