Former Eskom board member Venete Klein has expressed discomfort with the fact her name was one of those that the Gupta brothers had recommended to serve on the power utility’s board in 2014.

Klein is giving evidence before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg.

She and other former board members – including former board chair Ben Ngubane have been implicated in forcing another former board chair Zola Tsotsi out of Eskom.

It is alleged the Guptas had an influence on who they wanted to serve on the Eskom board and they apparently drafted a list of names.

Those who were elected to serve in 2014 came to be known as the Gupta board.

Klein says she did not know anything about the list, saying she had applied for the job after seeing an advertisement.

