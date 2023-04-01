Artists at this year’s Klein Karoo National Arts Festival (KKNK) say they are ecstatic that the event is back to normal.

The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, held virtually in 2021 and was limited in size last year.

Well-known singer and songwriter Amanda Strydom says it was a tough couple of years without their annual lifeline.

She has been part of the festival since its inception in 1995 and says it has grown and evolved into a much more inclusive event.

“It is amazing to see how this festival that started as an Afrikaans festival has opened to everybody and that’s what the arts are supposed to do. It is a platform. We are the healers, we are the bringers of joy, we are the reminders of conscience of what is happening in the world.”