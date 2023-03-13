The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the University of Fort Hare say it is still premature to release any information regarding the ongoing investigations on the awarding of qualifications at the institution.

This follows media reports that the newly appointed Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet is among those being investigated by SIU for fraudulently obtaining her Master’s Degree in Public Administration without having a junior degree.

In a written response, the University of Fort Hare says it is prohibited by the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) to disclose any personal information of any of its current or past students.

It adds that, all matters to do with the admission of public officials into programmes by the University’s Department of Public Administration and the awarding of these qualifications are ongoing and progressing well, following a Presidential proclamation directing the SIU to prioritise the investigations.

The institution has referred media enquiries relating to this investigation to the SIU.

Meanwhile, the SIU says it will only comment once the investigations are concluded.