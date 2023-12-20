“Kirsten Kluyts’ body was found in the bushes, wrapped and naked”

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Alexandra Magistrate’s Court has heard from investigating officer Aubrey Chisani who, through his affidavit, took the court through his version of events from the time 34-year-old Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts was murdered to the arrest of the accused, 21-year-old Bafana Mahungela.

Mahungela is facing charges of pre-meditated murder, rape and aggravated robbery.

The English teacher from Delta Park High school was attacked in October while taking part in a local sporting event.

On Tuesday, the court heard that Kluyts was pregnant at the time of her death.

State prosecutor Advocate Ayanda Bakana read out affidavits from a security officer Grant Muller as well as from Chisani during Mahungela’s application for bail.

“The body of the deceased was found in the bushes, wrapped and naked. During the attendance of the post-mortem, I was informed by the pathologists that the cause of death was blunt force to the head trauma, strangulation and pressure to the neck cannot be excluded. I went back to the crime scene to investigate. On arrival, I was informed about the camera.”

Bafana Mahungela bail hearing:

