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King was invited to SADC Summit despite sidelining claim: DIRCO

  • AmaZulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini
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  • SABC News
SABC News

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation says AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was officially invited to attend the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit in Durban, last month.

The Ministry says the King was expected to attend the official banquet and the opening ceremony.

However, on Saturday, the King expressed frustration for what he views as being sidelined from major events, including the SADC Summit.

He told those gathered for the annual Reed Dance at eMachobeni Royal Palace in Ngwavuma that holding such high-profile events in his province without acknowledging him amounts to disrespect.

“The Ministry confirms that an official invitation was duly extended to His Royal Highness, King Misuzulu who was expected to attend the official banquet and the opening ceremony. To resolve any misunderstanding, the Ministry will engage with the Private Office of the King to establish clarity on the matter,” says Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri.

VIDEO | DIRCO laments misunderstanding with AmaZulu King

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