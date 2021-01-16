King Victor Thulare III passed away on 6 January from COVID-19 complications at the age of 40 less than a year after he ascended to the Bapedi Kingdom.

The late Bapedi King, Victor Thulare III, will be buried in Limpopo on Sunday morning. President Ramaphosa has announced a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

Ramaphosa is expected to address mourners at the funeral ceremony.

Funeral preparations for burial of the late Bapedi King:

Residents and loyal subjects have expressed disbelief following the untimely passing of the King.

“The death of the King has affected us badly. We are in mourning,” says one resident.

The untimely death of the King has sent shockwaves throughout the area. Residents have also called for calm regarding the issue of succession.

“We want everyone to respect the family during their time of mourning. We need to also understand that we have to be calm during this,” says one resident.

King Victor Thulare III of the BaPedi Kingdom to be laid to rest on Sunday:

Succession

King Thulare III’s death has left questions over the succession. His family said all the Bapedi nation’s customs need to be observed first before there is any talk of a successor.

“For now, the family, which is the custodian and together with the royal kraal, Bahomana, are focusing on the burial of Kgoshikgolo the third. The issue succession at this stage is not an issue, but it will be attended to following the protocols … the Bapedi nation protocols at a later date,” said Royal House spokesperson, Ntoampe Mampuru.

The family has indicated that they will adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.