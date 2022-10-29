eSwatini’s King Mswati III has hailed the handing over of the certificate of recognition to his nephew, AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday.

King Mswati has called on the Zulu nation to rally behind their King and make sure that unity prevails, not only in the royal family but across the Zulu nation.

“The Almighty God has now come forth, for today here is your King and he’s already been coronated. We know that you’ve been going all out to make sure that this day is a success and it all began at the Royal House,” says King Mswati.

King Mswati III speech

‘United front’

Echoing similar sentiments, suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has called on the AmaZulu royal family to ensure that there’s unity in the family, which will subsequently prevail across the Zulu nation.

Magashule says challenges will always be there, but there needs to be a united front to tackle them.

“This is where the royal family has to come together. We know there are challenges. In life there are challenges. But if people have the necessary will and eager, I’m sure people can unite. I mean that’s where even leadership of the country needs to ensure that society is organized and united, “says Magashule.

Expectations

Many people urged amaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to prioritise issues close to their hearts, like jobs for young South Africans and opportunities for rural communities. Phezukwephinifa Maduna says he is serious about his request to the King to review the system of lobola.

“When it comes to lobola there are talks the lobola of eleven cows was introduced by Somtseu. So now I would like him to have a look and maybe reduce it because most of our sisters are at home because our brothers don’t have enough money or cows. I for one I’m married. I’m talking about those who are not married. They would like to but because of these eleven cows maybe if it has to go back and look how much was it back then to try and try to see how can we make things easier for our brothers and sisters.”