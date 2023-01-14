AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the nation has every reason to celebrate that King MisuZulu KaZwelithini is on the throne.

Buthelezi was speaking in Richards Bay on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal during the King Cetshwayo and Battle of Isandlwana Memorial Lecture.

The victorious battle of Isandlwana, for the Zulu nation, remains one of the historical marks which has been taught and observed for generations. The yearly commemorations of the event celebrate the bravery of the Zulu regiment against British soldiers.

Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi says he yearns for a time where the members of the Zulu royal family will heal from the wounds opened by the passing of King Zwelithini.

“Indeed we have every reason to rejoice that our king is on the throne as I speak. Yet our happiness is not complete, since we know that the king’s ascent to the throne has not been without pain in the royal family. Even now there is a case in the High Court disputing the validity of our king’s position. A wound has been opened in the royal family over the succession since the passing of his majesty King Zwelithini; we therefore long to see that wound fully healed,” Buthelezi said.

Meanwhile mayor of King Cetshwayo District Municipality, Thamsanqa Ntuli, says the AmaZulu nation is faced with a new challenge of defending the land under the Ingonyama Trust which he claims is under the threat of being taken.

“The commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana is not just another opportunity to hold an event, it is rather a reservoir of strength to the Zulu nation. As a nation we still have the land question which requires much wisdom and bravery if we are to fight over such a challenge,” Ntuli said in his address.

AmaZulu king, MisuZulu KaZwelithini, used the platform to condemn the scourge of killings of women and children.

“The killing of children and women is troubling me – I saw on the news the incident in KwaDukuza where a child was killed and his body dismembered. This is something disgusting and foreign to us as the Zulu nation. It hurts me that these incidents are increasing, where a child or a woman is kidnapped and their body will be found with some parts missing. I am appealing to you, my nation, this thing of killing women and children should come to an end,” the Zulu king urged.

The commemoration of the Isandlwana Battle is to be held in Nquthu in the coming weekend.