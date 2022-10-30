The ceremony for handing over the certificate of recognition to AmaZulu King MisuZulu Ka Zwelithini, which took place on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban, was rich in both cultural and as well as the traditions of the Christian faith which the Zulu royal family has professed and practiced for centuries.

The official proceedings commenced with the opening consecration performed by the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, who was joined by other leaders from the Anglican church including Bishop Nkosinathi Ndwandwe of this Diocese of Natal, Bishop Vikinduku Mnculwane of Zululand and the Royal Chaplain, Archdeacon Bongani Mhlongo.

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba conducts the consecration for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini:

During his homily, the Archbishop of Cape Town recounted the past Zulu kings, namely King Dinizulu and King Solomon, who belonged to the Christian faith and served as Anglicans. Archbishop Makgoba also described King Misuzulu’s grandfather, King Cyprian Bhekuzulu kaSolomon, as a good Anglican who built houses for worship and expressed the church’s appreciation of his efforts.

“Your father, His Majesty King Zwelithini, was also a great and faithful member of our church who not only attended worship but also held up his faith in the Lord as a moral compass for many until his last breath,” said Archbishop Makgoba during his homily.

The opening consecration began in prayer, followed by a reading of Biblical scripture taken from Psalm 84 and the performance of a traditional Christian hymn. This flowed to the reading of scripture taken from the Gospel of Matthew from which Archbishop Makgoba referenced his sermon.

The Zulu king then made a pledge in the presence and witness of leaders from the Anglican church in South Africa, in which he accepted the calling to be king of the Zulus and professed his faith that this calling is the will of God. He then pledged to lead the Zulu nation with integrity and fulfil the will of God in his work as king, as well as a promise to commit to regular prayer and Bible reading. He also swore to demonstrate kindness, justice and defend the destitute.

Following the making of the pledge, the Archbishop anointed King Misuzulu’s hands and head as per Christian tradition and practice dating back to the times of ancient Biblical kings, priests and prophets. Archbishop Makgoba then presented the Zulu king with a Bible before praying for him and his family.

During his official address, King Misuzulu named Archbishop Makgoba among the people who played a significant role in his life.

Church groups were also among the crowds attending the coronation.

