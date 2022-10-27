AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will be officially coronated on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

A coronation is for many a once-in-a-lifetime event, and very few get to witness such an occasion twice. SABC News caught up with two residents from northern KwaZulu-Natal, who attended the installation of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu in 1971 and who also plan to attend King Misuzulu’s upcoming coronation.

The two residents share more:

Preparations under way for the King’s coronation

Respected praise singer, Buzetsheni Mdletshe, says his praise singing poetry is important to ask the ancestors to support the King in bringing prosperity to the nation.

Sixt seven-year-old Mdletshe is the longest-serving praise singer of the AmaZulu nation. He served under the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu who reigned for just under half a century and is now also doing duty for King Misizulu kaZwelithini.

More in video below: