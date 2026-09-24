King Misuzulu vows to fight GBV

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has committed himself to fight gender-based violence (GBV). He was speaking at the celebration of Heritage Day at King Zwelithini Stadium, in Umlazi, south of Durban.

Thousands of people attended the celebrations, which also commemorated the life of King Shaka, founder of the AmaZulu nation. the event is called Umkhosi Welembe, also known as Shaka’s Day.

Among them were maidens, Amabutho, as traditional AmaZulu regiments are known, and members of Nazareth Baptist Church.

King Shaka, the founder of the AmaZulu nation, passed away in 1828.

The King did not mince his words in condemning GBV.

Amabutho have arrived at King Zwelithini stadium to welcome King Misuzulu kaZwelithini for the umkhosi weLembe celebration.

Credit: Nonhlakanipho Magwaza pic.twitter.com/CzafbHPRlL — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 24, 2026

“I want to say this because if I don’t talk about it, it will continue and I want to end it completely. I don’t like this and it affects us AmaKhosi and it dents my image as King. Women! I am here and I will protect you. Why don’t men protect women and why are you abusing women and children? It is a curse and we don’t want it in this country,” says King Misuzulu.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli also expressed his concern about the increasing incidents of GBV.

“Please, our King intervene because if you don’t, this thing will destroy the lives of women and children. Your land King is full of blood of women and children. This thing dents the image of the province and your land. There are men who are ready to be deployed by the King to deal with GBV. We ask your leadership to defeat this scourge of abuse. It is above us we need your help,” says Ntuli.

Meanwhile, young people at the event say celebrations like these improve their knowledge of their culture, history and their origin.

“This event is so important because it teaches us about our tradition and teaches us how our forefathers were living back then. It promotes the relationship between us as the community so that we will know each other more. It teaches us how we should live as the youth and how we should carry ourselves and how we should behave as Zulu people,” says Lusanda Khanyile from Umbumbulu.

Chief of the !Xam Ronelia Hutchinson says although she is of Khoisan origin, events like these bring people together.

“We are all South Africans. Yes, originally we were here first and then the Zulus came. So, we are embracing every nation in South Africa to be one and united in different nations. We are showing unity in our differences.” says Hutchinson.

VIDEO | AmaZulu celebrate uMkhosi weLembe

