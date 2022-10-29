AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini says during his reign, he wants to focus on establishing platforms for young boys and men with the view of teaching them to become morally, responsible citizens.

He says this would be similar to the activities leading up to the annual reed dance for young girls and women that promote the custom of abstinence before marriage.

The King has condemned the high incidence of gender-based violence at recent cultural events he’s attended.

Unification

Officially presenting the certificate of recognition to King MisuZulu on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on the amaZulu King not to underestimate his role in unifying the amaZulu nation. He said for the nation to prosper, wise decisions have to be taken for the betterment of the lives of ordinary people.

“May your rule be one of Justice, compassion, peace and unity. Your Majesty, hlanga lomhlabathi your people look to you to lead them to a bright and glorious future. It is a heavy responsibility, but also an illustrious one.”

President Ramaphosa hands over the certificate of recognition to AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini:

In a conversation earlier this year with SABC radio station Ukhozi FM, the king about how his family life helped shape his principles.

Prince Misuzulu Sinqobile Hlomesakhishlangu Zulu was born in KwaHlabisa on the 23rd of September 1974. He is the eldest son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and his great wife, the late Regent Queen, Mantfombi Dlamini. She was the daughter of the late eSwatini king Sobhuza.

King Misuzulu has older and younger siblings from his father’s four other wives. He moved to eSwatini with his mother at the age of five, where he attended primary school.

But his grandfather King Sobhuza wanted him to learn the isiZulu language and culture and he returned to South Africa in 1985, and later matriculated from St Charles College in Pietermaritzburg.

In 1998, he received an eSwatini Royal family scholarship and he went to study in the USA for a degree in International Relations.

Ascension to throne

King Misuzulu ascended the throne in a sacred traditional ceremony, performed in August this year, despite the ongoing succession battle in the royal family.

Talking about his childhood, he says he didn’t grow up knowing that he will be king one day.

“I did not think that one day I will be king. My father had so many wives. I have so many brothers and sisters.”

He says he was taught all the responsibilities young men learn of in rural areas and spent a lot of time in the veld.

“I know how to be a herdsman and now how to be in the mountains looking after my father’s cattle. …”

He was also trained by Amabutho, which was known as Daka’kusutha, a name given to the regiment by the late king.

Family life

On his family life, he says his mother and father’s disciplined but loving upbringing of their children, has taught him respect for others.

King Misuzulu says, “I grew up under the teachings of love and family discipline. that you must always respect elders, you must know them and they will know and respect you as a child that means the road to the future is straight forward and no matter how is the situation there is no other thing that surpasses respect.”

In touching on societal ills, like gender-based violence, he says he wants to set up a platform that could give boys and young men the opportunity to become good and upstanding citizens.

“You need to groom them at a young age, there is a foundation called Masikolo Foundation which helps build and restore dignity amongst individuals. Since we have the Reed Dance maidens who are groomed, we should be doing the same for young men. We cannot groom our maidens for men who are not disciplined.”

Coronation of AmaZulu king MisuZulu kaZwelithini: Mathole Motshekga

Referring to his personal life and his love for his first wife Queen Ntokozo ka Mayisela Zulu, he says he’s happy that his mother approved of their relationship before she passed away.

His second wife is Queen Nozizwe Lamulela from eSwatini. He also spoke about his siblings and that they share a love for sports.

He said he played rugby before he was injured, while his brother preferred soccer. “I did not play soccer, the person that played soccer is Prince Nhlanganiso from Kwadlamahlala, a person I respect and love.”

He may like the game of rugby, but he says he’s a staunch supporter of the Amazulu Football club.

Full Coronation Ceremony: