King Misuzulu laments exclusion from SADC Summit in KwaZulu-Natal

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has expressed frustration over what he describes as being sidelined from major events, including the 46th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit, which was hosted in KwaZulu-Natal in August.

The King says holding such high-profile events in his province without acknowledging him amounts to disrespect.

He was speaking at the eMachobeni Royal Palace in Ngwavuma, where scores of maidens had gathered for the annual uMkhosi Womhlanga, or Reed Dance.

Earlier today, the 1st DSG Cde Nomvula Mokonyane attended Umkhosi Womhlanga at the eMachobeni Royal Palace, joining the community in celebrating this important expression of our culture and heritage. We congratulate all the young women who participated in this year’s Umkhosi… pic.twitter.com/NyufdlKdVG — ANC – African National Congress (@MYANC) September 5, 2026

This year’s ceremony is being held at two royal residences, with the second to be held at eMashobeni Royal Palace in uPhongolo, next weekend. The AmaZulu King addressed those who attended Saturday’s event.

“When there are events like the Mining Indaba and SADC in Durban, why am I not getting invited? As the custodian of this land, how can you come to my house to hold meetings without letting me know? That’s disrespectful. I had an official from Nigeria visiting me and he asked why is the South African government hiding you? Because when we are coming to South Africa we are always hoping we will see the King. Just know that, that’s working against the government. Stop hiding the King,” says the AmaZulu King.