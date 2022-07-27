The coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the new AmaZulu monarch will now go ahead after the High Court in Pretoria struck off the roll Prince Mbonisi Zulu’s urgent application to stop it.

Prince Mbonisi, the brother of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, filed the application with 13 other members of the Zulu royal family.

The urgent application was pending a review application challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to recognise Prince Misuzulu as King.

There was a mixed reaction to President Ramaphosa’s decision:

Judge Noluntu Bam struck the matter off the roll with costs, for want of urgency.

Prince Mbonisi and the other 13 members of the royal family argued that court processes regarding the appointment of a new monarch must be completed before the coronation can take place. They believe the coronation is going to take place on August 13, 2022.

This is the second time that Prince Mbonisi failed in a court bid to halt a supposed coronation.

In the video below, late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s brother Prince Thokozani Zulu expresses reservations regarding the coronation: