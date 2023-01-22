Amabutho, Zulu royal family participated at the commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana at Nquthu in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The war between the Zulus and the British took place in 1879 at Isandlwana Mountain under the leadership of the late King Cethswayo.

King Misuzulu reminded the warriors that the amabutho who died in 1879 died for land, therefore it must be protected.

AmaZulu nation commemorates the battle of Isandlwana :

“We must protect our land, and the Amabutho who fought here in 1879 were defending land, and we must not forget that those who were trying to take it from us, they still need it, “he said.

Prime minister of the Amazulu nation Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the current Amabutho and the nation must inherit the victory spirit to address challenges facing the country.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi addresses the 144th commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana :

“We must know those Amabutho who were part of this war; we must keep the spirit of victory. This event must bring unity among the nation,” said Buthelezi.

The British Army and Amabutho showed the skills of fighting and the strategy both nations used to fight.

Young members of the group Die Hard who are re-enactors representing the British Army in the mock battle, Shaun Anderson and Doery Le-Roux say this was their first time to attend and they learn more about their culture and of the Zulus.

“This is our first time to attend such event and I am happy very much because it teaches us more about our culture, secondly, senior members of the Die Hard help us to teach us about our culture which is very important

Maidens also applauded the event. Nomhle Zondi, Phumla Dlamini and Zabantwana Zulu say the commemoration is the strong foundation for the preservation of culture.

“We are here to learn about the culture so that in future we will lead the nation with dignity and respect and I will always be part of the event because it is the beginning of correcting the distorted history of the nation,”

The premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomsa Dube-Ncube says the government will always support the celebration.

