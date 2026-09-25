King Misuzulu expresses disappointment over failures to protect women

The AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini says he’s disappointed that men are failing to protect women.

He was addressing thousands of people during the celebration of Shaka Day at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, south of Durban, where the life of King Shaka, founder of the amaZulu, was commemorated.

King Misuzulu says it is disappointing that men are failing to protect women and children.

The King says he’s committed to the fight against gender-based violence: “I want to say this because if I don’t talk about it will continue, and I want to end it completely. I don’t like this, and it affects us, Amakhosi, and it dents my image as King. Women, I am here, and I will protect you. Why don’t men protect women, and how are you abusing women and children? It is a curse, and we don’t want it in this country.”

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Thami Ntuli, also expressed concern on the increase in incidents of gender-based violence.

“Please, our King, intervene because if you don’t, this thing will destroy the lives of women and children. Your land, King, is full of the blood of women and children. This dents the image of the province and your land. There are men who are ready to be deployed by the King to deal with GBV. We ask your leadership to defeat this scourge of abuse. It is above us; we need your help.”

X | @SABCNews | AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has committed himself to fight gender-based violence (GBV). https://t.co/RnpQ5GKbIu pic.twitter.com/WovqCbgy9K

— SABC News (@SABCNews) September 24, 2026