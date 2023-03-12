AmaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini has committed himself to cherish the rich history, culture, traditions and values of the AmaZulu nation.

His majesty was a guest speaker during a talk show in uKhozi FM is part of commemoration of the life of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

He was accompanied by Traditional Prime Minister, iNkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Sunday marks two years since his father passed away.

His Majesty, MisuZulu says, “The late King, all what he left and taught us, we will make sure we keep it and continue with it. The African idiomatic expression says you learn and pass on the good values to the next generations. These values, culture and our traditions is what defines us.”

Meanwhile, King MisuZulu has committed himself to follow in the footsteps of the late king, including championing the fight against rhino poaching.

He says nature conservation and farming were very close to the heart of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

“We would go out to the forests to learn about nature because nature conservation was one of things he loved the most,” says King MisuZulu.

He says the late king played a crucial role the in the fight against rhino poaching, farming and the development of rural communities.