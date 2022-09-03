AmaZulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, has arrived at Emachobeni Royal Palace in northern KwaZulu-Natal for the Reed Dance ceremony. His arrival was preceded by that of the members of the Zulu royal regiment or amabutho.

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has arrived at Emachobeni Royal Palace for Umkhosi Womhlanga- Reed Dance #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/r8FWSyVvGd — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) September 3, 2022

Zulu maidens will soon present the traditional reeds to the King.

Muzi Nyandeni is one of the leaders of the regiment of Zulu royal warriors. He explains the role the amabutho are playing at the event before and during the arrival of the King.

“We are going to salute our King at the palace and go to the arena where the function will take place. The warriors salute the King by saying ‘Bayede, Wena Wendlovu’. This is a show of respect in the Zulu custom,” explains Nyandeni.

Amabutho at Emachobeni Royal Palace ahead of the start of Umkhosi Womhlanga- Reed Dance #sabcnews https://t.co/bzemQrnZUO pic.twitter.com/nqJGerOIM1 — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) September 3, 2022

Maidens and their minders express delight at participating in the reed dance

Older women who have accompanied Zulu maidens to the reed dance ceremony have also encouraged young girls to speak out against any and all forms of abuse.

This weekend’s ceremony is a precursor to the larger Reed Dance ceremony later on this month.

Maidens are currently singing as they queue to greet the Zulu King.

The maidens are currently inside the Royal Palace to greet King Misuzulu KaZwelithini before going to collect the reed for the Umkhosi Womhlanga- Reed Dance #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/WAnzHCSQCQ — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) September 3, 2022

Thembeni Madlopha and Phelelani Gina are among the senior women who are at the ceremony as chaperones to the maidens. They expressed their delight at the impact of the event.

“We are happy that because of this event young girls are able to now speak up about rape within their families and rape outside their families, and about any issues that affect their virginity. They are able to come together and be restored. We can now perform ceremonies like umemulo because of these teachings.”

Similarly, Zulu maidens Nqobile Mthombeni and Snenhlanhla Radebe speak of some of the values that they are taught as young Zulu girls.

“What made me choose this path was so I can protect myself against diseases out there and to avoid teenage pregnancy. I’m no longer doing it just for myself but to be a role model to the generation behind me – it’s not right for a child to fall pregnant. We are also protected from wrong choices of frequenting taverns at a young age.”

Thousands of maidens from across KwaZulu-Natal are at Emachobeni Royal Palace for Umkhosi Womhlanga- Reed Dance #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/iGk7DODxAP — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) September 3, 2022