Residents of Kimberley in the Northern Cape accuse drug addicts and scrap metal dealers of frequently vandalising tombstones in cemeteries across the City.

They say this is a total disregard for the dead and their families, all for a quick drug and easy money.

These Kimberley residents are pleading for tighter security at cemeteries.

“This hurts us, this is money that these people are taking from us and they are doing this all for drugs. Our children who are using nyaope and drugs are vandalising the place and we are afraid to come to visit our ancestors. It makes us feel so bad. Every time we come to check our elders, things are gone.” laments an emotional resident.”

It is alleged that those involved in the crime sell the copper to scrap metal dealers, while others grind some of the substances in the stones into a drug. Interfaith Ministries have raised concerns about this immoral crime.

Pastor Mothijoa Lebese of the Spring of Life Ministries is calling on the law to take its course.

Lebese elaborates, “We are reeling in shock over the vandalism which is taking place in our cemeteries. Tombstones being vandalise is first of all a crime and the law must take its course. As a community, we have to stand together because some of them are happening under our noses. Communities are actually working at the loss now because it means all the investment that has been put on their funeral costs is being destroyed by criminals.”

Fencing cemeteries

The Sol Plaatje Municipality says it will only be able to fence cemeteries around Kimberley in their next financial year.

Sol Plaatje Municipality Spokesperson, Thoko Riet explains, “We have frequent vandalism in our local cemeteries, which mainly impacts the tombs and the fencing around the cemeteries, we are currently looking at fencing off all the affected cemeteries in our next financial year, which will assist us in minimising the vandalism of tombs.”

Meanwhile, families are asking for an immediate solution to the problem saying police should find and arrest culprits.