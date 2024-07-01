Kimberly driver arrested following a hit-and run incident

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A 39-year-old Kimberley driver in the Northern Cape has been arrested after a hit-and-run incident which claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy.

The driver who was allegedly intoxicated is alleged to have run over the teenager after he’d failed to heed a four-way stop.

In his attempt to escape the scene, the same driver allegedly crashed into a taxi with 14 occupants.

The passengers suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police spokesperson, Sergio Kock, says, “A Nissan Navara bakkie allegedly crashed into the pedestrian at a four-way stop in Homelite, Northern Cape, without stopping. The same Nissan Navara allegedly crashed into the back of a taxi standing at a red robot in Homestead. All 14 occupants were transported to hospital for medical treatment. The 39-year-old male driver of the Nissan Navara was arrested and charged with culpable homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless and negligent driving, and failing to stop at an accident scene.”

Meanwhile, a 7-month pregnant woman has been airlifted to the nearest hospital following a crash between two vehicles on the R617 at Mpopohomeni in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands.

Emergency Medical Services Spokesperson Roland Robertson says the patient required advanced life support treatment.

Robertson says one other person sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for further care.