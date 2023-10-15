Kimberley residents living in fear due to ‘growing sinkhole’

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Residents of De Beers in Kimberley say they are living in fear that they could lose their homes due to a growing sinkhole in the area.

While the cause of the sinkhole is yet to be determined, affected residents say they have complained to the Sol Plaatje Municipality numerous times.

They say three years down the line since their complaints, the hole keeps growing with no end in sight.

“This thing keeps on getting bigger and bigger and deeper and deeper. You can see in that hole where the sewer water is running through. It’s actually eating the soil under the houses. So, that is my biggest fear. I don’t know the damage it does under the house, but my back portion of the yard is constantly damp.”

“It’s not a nice smell. It’s not raw sewage, but it’s still sewage. You didn’t see the faeces, but it’s sewaSe that is coming underneath the ground and that is not healthy and you can’t sleep at night.”

Despite years of complaints by residents, Sol Plaatje Municipality Spokesperson Thoko Riet says they are investigating the matter.

“The municipality is investigating the cause of the cave-in, where it’s coming from and the extent of the damage. But for now, we cannot confirm that it is because of the sewer line. Once the source is known then we can take the next step in terms of preventing further damages and see how best we can prevent this from happening in the future.”