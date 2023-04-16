The trial of a man accused of raping and killing an 11-year-old girl in Kimberley is expected to resume in the Northern Cape High Court on Monday morning.

Relebogile Segami went missing in April last year and was found a day later in the veld raped and killed. Kimberley residents are expected to hold a silent picket outside court.

The 24-year-old man has been in custody since his arrest last year after he was denied bail.

It is alleged that he was the last person to be seen with Segami before she went missing.

According to the girl’s mother, the rape accused assisted the family and the community to look for the 11-year-old before police pounced on him as a suspect.

During his bail application, Kimberley residents maintained that he must remain behind bars and presented a petition with almost 10 000 signatures to the court.