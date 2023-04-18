A family in Barkly West near Kimberley in the Northern Cape has allegedly fallen prey to a suspected Post Office syndicate. The syndicate is said to swindle unsuspecting victims out of their hard-earned money.

The family says they were shocked to discover that more than R100 000 of their savings had been withdrawn at a number of stores and locations.

Their bank statements in possession of SABC NEWS, indicate that the money was withdrawn from inside the main Post Office building in Kimberley and also swiped in stores around Kimberley and in the North West province.

“Around the beginning of November, that’s where I went to Post Office in Barkley West that’s where I found that my money is missing in the account. There were transactions that I don’t know. So, I started a journey of opening a case at Post Office in Kimberley for internal investigation. I also went to Kimberley police station,” says victim Olehile Sehako.

The family say they are disappointed with police investigations, six months after their nightmare began.

“Indeed during the time, I reported the matter throughout they discovered that some of their employees are the ones who used to log into my account and possibly withdraw the money that is missing in the account,” Sehako explains.

The ordeal has affected the family’s livelihood.

“We are heartbroken about what happened. We can’t even pay school fees for one of our children. The money was supposed to be used for school fees and necessities in the house. My car needs repairing,” says another victim Phatshimo Sehako.

Northern Cape police say they are investigating a number of fraud cases including missing R350 social relief of distress grants.

Concerning the allegations raised by the Sehako family, the South African Post Office says it is not in a position to comment at the moment but will investigate.