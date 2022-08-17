The family of a 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by a medical doctor in Kimberley, wants the man to remain behind bars.

The doctor appeared briefly in court where his case was postponed to next week.

Kimberly doctor accused of raping teen appears in court

It is alleged that he raped the teenage girl during a medical consultation on Monday.

The accused allegedly raped the teenage girl while her father was in the waiting room. He allegedly told his victim not to tell anyone about the incident.

Justice to be served

The family says they want justice.

“I am telling you, this is my child, I must protect my child. I’m feeling very vengeful, that’s what I can tell you. Who should we trust as parents? We really are praying for justice to be served so that this does not happen. We put an end. We put a stop to this!” says angry family members.