The Kimberley Magistrate’s Court has heard that a 38-year-old doctor accused of raping a 17-year-old girl is not registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

This came out during testimony by the Investigating Officer who also revealed that the bogus doctor is in the country illegally.

The suspect, Llunga Kalasa who is a Congolese national, initially came into the country on a visitor’s passport, which expired in 2018.

Kalasa, who now claims to be a medical assistant, allegedly raped the teenage girl in the waiting room at his surgery.

Northern Cape NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane says he has admitted to not being a doctor.



“He is illegal. There is nothing that will make him stay in the country. Now he is saying he is not a doctor. On top of the charges he is facing, our position is that we are opposing this bail given the seriousness of the charges against the accused. Like the IO [Investigating Officer ] said, we might add additional charges against the accused.”

[WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT]: A Kimberley doctor accused of raping a 17-year-old girl remains in custody: