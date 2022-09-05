The case against a bogus medical doctor accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in Kimberley has been postponed to the 26th of this month.

Evidence before the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court has revealed that the 38-year-old has another case of sexual assault against him.

He has been denied bail and the two matters have been joined.

The accused has been denied bail on grounds that he is in the country illegally and is a flight risk.

While he now faces a sexual assault case involving a 26-year-old patient and a rape case involving the 17-year-old girl, the state argued that he might face additional charges during his next court appearance.

VIDEO | Kimberley-based bogus doctor accused of rape applies for bail: