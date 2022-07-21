A family from Colville in Kimberley has described a promise by the African National Congress (ANC) to build them houses as a publicity stunt. When ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the area in 2020 he was shocked when he discovered that the family of 53 members was crammed in one yard.

That is where an undertaking was made to build a house for them but to no avail.

Two years ago the family had hope for a better life. Fifty-three of them live in abject poverty under inhumane conditions. With a huge fanfare, top ANC officials gathered at their home and made promises.

“From that time Ramaphosa was here, he did say people must give us six houses because we are too many living in one house. I am feeling not well every time, I ask and nothing is happening,” says family member Lydia Kock.

The Collen Mashawana foundation had pledged to sponsor the construction of the six houses.

Years later, all there is to show are foundations.

“People must keep their promises. Even if it is something as big as this, coming here and making the promises to the family, telling them that they will have these houses. We just want answers now. Will these houses be built? Where do we stand as a family,” asks another family member Jean Jacobs.

The foundation maintains that the delay was out of their control. Construction had to be halted following a court interdict.

Residents who lived next to the land where the houses were being built argued that this would decrease the value of their properties.

“Due to a court interdict towards the Sol Plaatje Municipality, the project could not continue. However, the court has now ordered that the suffering of the families could not be prolonged and that construction should proceed, we will resuscitate that discussion with the donor to proceed with the project,” says Sol Plaatje Municipality spokesperson Thoko Riet.

The Collen Mashawana Foundation says it is still committed to building houses and will commence soon.

Meanwhile, the family says it will believe this when it happens.