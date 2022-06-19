Ethiopians living in the Eastern Cape village of Qhumanco say they have lost their brother after a shop owner was robbed and killed. This event has sparked tensions in the area.

The Ethiopians say they do not want the situation to escalate into further violence. A group of Ethiopians allegedly raided the community, armed with guns and pangas.

They allegedly kidnapped three boys and allegedly tortured and killed one of them. Villagers are now demanding that the foreign nationals leave their area.

Ethiopian community member and spokesperson, Jacky Adniw says, “I think we should work together to solve this problem because this shop belongs to the community. We have to have a relationship with the community. I think that both sides are wrong. I feel bad and angry.”