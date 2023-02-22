Children from areas in and around Durban have a wish list for the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana ahead of his 2023 Budget Speech in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon.

Godongwana’s budget comes at a time when the country is experiencing several challenges including rolling blackouts.

The young KwaZulu-Natal residents shared their ideas on what they would do if their families had more disposable income.

One child says, “If I had money I would use it to help all the other children. I would buy food, clothes, toys. Some don’t have transport money, uniform, stationery. I would also help children’s home that all children can be safe.”

Another says, “If I had money I would donate it to poor children and to schools that are in need of stationery and food.”

“I would give it to the orphanage and the rest will be for my family so we can renovate our house and buy beautiful furniture,” another youngster adds.