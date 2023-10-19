Kidnapping case involving Wits University student continues

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The case involving the alleged kidnapping of an 18-year-old Wits University student by seven men is set to resume today in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

The suspects, apprehended last month, reportedly enticed the victim through a dating application. They were traced to the Denver hostel.

Charged with a litany of serious offences including kidnapping, extortion, and attempted murder, the accused individuals are poised to return to the dock for a formal bail application hearing.

The perpetrators reportedly demanded R30 000 ransom from her family.

The decisive action by the authorities culminated in their arrest, facilitated by cellular data investigation that pinpointed the location of one of the suspects at an ATM, presumably in the process of withdrawing the ransom.

Furthermore, emerging details suggest a more extensive pattern of criminal activity, as the suspects are believed to be linked to a staggering 85 cases involving similar extortion attempts and ransom demands, underscoring the severity of their alleged criminal enterprise.