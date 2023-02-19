A lawyer from Bellville in Cape Town has been rescued by police after being kidnapped on Friday. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says detectives searched the lawyer’s office and noted certain items were missing.

They found a file on the desk containing important information. He says investigations led them to Klawer on the West Coast where they found the lawyer who was traumatized.

Swartbooi says they have arrested three suspects on charges of kidnapping.

“Klawer police spotted the vehicle at an address in their policing precinct and entered the house where they rescued the missing person who was traumatized. They then arrested and detained a male and two females on a charge of kidnapping. Once charged the suspects are expected to make a court appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s court on the mentioned charge,” Swartbooi explains.