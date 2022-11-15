An eight-year-old girl who was kidnapped on her way to school in Gatesville in Cape Town has been found alive in a shack at Town Two in Khayelitsha.

Abidah Dekhta was snatched by armed men earlier in November.

She has been reunited with her family.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says SAPS members from various specialised units and the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers located her in the informal dwelling.

“Following the kidnapping of the eight-year-old girl Adirah Dekhta in Rylands on 04 November 2022, SAPS members from various specialised units and City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officials utilising state-of-the-art technology, have located her in a shack in Town Two, Khayelitsha on Monday evening.”

“The intelligence-led integrated operation saw forces descending on the township where the young girl was found. She has since been sent to a doctor for a medical assessment. Meanwhile, investigations into the crime of kidnapping continue with police detectives currently questioning several individuals with a view to apprehending the perpetrators of the crime,” adds Twigg.

Limpopo kidnappings

In August, several communities under Vhembe region in Limpopo expressed their concerns about cases of kidnapping of children and young women in the area.

Several cases of kidnapping and attempted kidnapping have been reported in the area.

In the most recent incident, two kidnap suspects were burned to death by an angry mob at Siloam in Nzhelele outside Louis Trichardt, following a botched kidnapping of a 23-year-old woman.

