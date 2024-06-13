Khumalo’s urgent bid seeking his reinstatement dismissed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Western Cape High Court has dismissed expelled founder of the MK Party, Jabulani Khumalo’s urgent bid seeking his reinstatement as the MK Party’s number 1 candidate.

The court heard the urgent application just a day before the first sitting of the National Assembly which will go ahead on Friday in Cape Town.

Khumalo recently filed papers in the Western Cape High Court urgently seeking the interdictory order before the first sitting of the National Assembly.

He also asked the court to prohibit the MK Party, former President Jacob Zuma or anyone working under their instruction from removing his name as a member of the National Assembly. His second attempt to be reinstated, however, was struck from the roll.

This is yet another loss for Khumalo following the Electoral Court dismissing his bid to invalidate the IEC’s recordable of former President Jacob Zuma as the leader of the MK Party.

