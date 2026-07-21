Khumalo’s arrest unrelated to PKTT: Johnson

Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson has dismissed allegations that Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo was arrested because he was the coordinator of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

Johnson is testifying before the Madlanga Commission at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

She told the Commission that Khumalo and his six co-accused face charges under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, as well as fraud and other related offences.

Johnson testified that IDAC investigated Khumalo in his capacity as Divisional Commissioner of Crime Intelligence over allegations of unlawful conduct.

“The fact that Lt Gen. Khumalo also held another portfolio, in relation to the PKTT, was not within our knowledge. At no stage was I, as head of IDAC, aware that Lt Gen. Khumalo had anything to do with the PKTT, let alone being its convenor. In any event, even had I been aware of the same, such would have been irrelevant because of the reasons for his arrest,” Johnson says.

Johnson also rejected claims that Khumalo’s arrest was conducted dramatically.

She told the Commission that investigators approached Khumalo at OR Tambo International Airport, informed him of the reason for his arrest and his rights, and requested that he accompany them to Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria.

Johnson says, “Upon finding him at ORTIA, the two investigators explained who they were, why they were there, why he was sought, and what his rights were. They then asked Lieutenant General SD Khumalo to accompany them to Brooklyn police station in Pretoria. He cooperated, and was taken there- there was nothing dramatic about it.”

Stream |Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Tuesday, 21 July 2026