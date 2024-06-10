Khumalo informed he may not attend Parliament’s first sitting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Secretary of Parliament Xolile George has written to expelled MK Party founder Jabulani Khumalo informing him that he may not attend Parliament’s first sitting on Friday as he is no longer a member of the party which initially nominated him.

George indicates that he is in possession of correspondence from the MK Party to Khumalo which outlines the internal organisational processes followed in which the party notified him of his removal from its Parliamentary list.

Khumalo had earlier written to the Parliamentary secretary indicating his attendance of Friday’s ceremony despite the MK Party saying that its 58 members would not attend first proceedings due to its unhappiness with the election results.

Parliament has said that it has cancelled all flights and accommodation arrangements for members of the MK Party.