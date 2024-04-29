Khoi, San communities want political parties to address their issues

Reading Time: 3 minutes

With a month to go before the provincial and national elections, Khoi and San communities in the Northern Cape say they are finding it difficult to choose between the various political parties.

The communities say they are concerned that none of the political parties mentions their issues in manifestos or election material. Khoi and San leaders want political parties to talk to them about their issues.

The Northern Cape is a melting pot of cultures with a number of communities who identify as Khoi and San.

2024 Elections | The Khoi and San want their issues highlighted

Like many South Africans, they are looking forward to electing new leaders on 29 May. But Barend van Wyk and Ruben Festus say they are finding it difficult to decide because their issues are not being addressed by the political parties.

These include the recognition of their leaders, support for their language and culture as well as land for their communities.

“The intensive problem we have is that political parties think they are the rulers of sa. and they do not bear in mind that the Khoi and San communities must be considered when it comes to politics and to change the political landscape it is now of that we are now at that point where we also maybe we need to run the race,” says Griqua representative, Van Wyk.

Festus, who is the Khomani San representative, says, “They did not cater for Khoisan and bushman history, culture and language within their respective manifestos. Just take a close look at the manifestos of the different political parties, and then the people of SA who are not San, Khoisan or bushmen will get a clear understanding and fully agree with us, why we as San, bushmen and Khoisan communities are so gravely concerned.”

Collin Louw of the San Council, says most Khoi and San leaders say they will still encourage their communities to take part in the elections.

“I know even the Khoi and the San people will go out and vote. But I want to say to the governing party – whoever takes over, remember us. Don’t just remember us but call us to the table. don’t mix our stuff with other groups. we are a united group.”

Political analyst Professor Sethulego Matebe says political parties are missing out on addressing issues of communities already feeling marginalised.

“Parties that contest should be able to consider the communities that we regard as our indigenous communities, particularly 30 years after democracy, you would believe that they should actually be a natural routine, it should be a given that your indigenous communities are preserved, are well looked after and feel part of the democracy, that we all enjoy today. It’s actually sad when you have a situation like this ”

The communities say whoever is elected, should do more than make promises to Khoi and San communities and address their issues.