Khoi and San heritage centre under construction

The Khoi and San community in the Western Cape will have a brand-new heritage centre.

This as the construction of The First Nation’s Heritage and Media Centre for the Khoi and the San people has finally started in Observatory, Cape Town.

The project which forms part of a development in Liesbeeck Park, will host a collection of historical Khoi and San artefacts.

Spokesperson for the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust, James Tannenberger says this is part of realising the social compact between first nations groups and the Property Trust.

“It will be operated and managed into perpetuity by the Western Cape First Nations Collective, it will host a collection of artifacts, be an exhibition space for contemporary artists and an educational facility for the transmission of Khoi and San languages and traditional knowledge.”